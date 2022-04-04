Russia requests UN Security Council meet on Kyiv's 'provocation in Bucha'

Russian First Deputy Envoy to UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday that Moscow has requested a UN Security Council meeting for Monday, claiming the "provocation of Ukrainian radicals" in Bucha.

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded a UN Security Council meeting be convened on Monday afternoon, April 4," Polyansky was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Moscow will expose "the Ukrainian instigators and their Western patrons," he added.

While reacting to the photos and video footage allegedly showing civilians' bodies strewn across the streets in the town of Bucha close to Kyiv in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed this as "genocide."

When asked during an appearance on CBS News' "Face the Nation" program if Russia is carrying out genocide in Ukraine, Zelensky replied: "Indeed. This is genocide," reported CNN.

Ukraine alleged that these civilians were killed by the Russian troops. However, the Russian Defence Ministry refuted the claims saying it is 'yet another provocation'.

"All photos and video materials published by the Kyiv regime allegedly testifying to some 'crimes' committed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, is another provocation. Not a single local resident has suffered from any violent actions while the Russian armed forces controlled the settlement," the Russian Defence Ministry, as quoted by Sputnik.

All Russian units completely withdrew from Bucha as early as March 30, the day after the talks were held between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, the report added.

( With inputs from ANI )

