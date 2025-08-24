Russia: Three workers injured after scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Leningrad region

Moscow [Russia], August 24 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): Three workers were injured as a result of falling scaffolding at the construction site of a gas processing complex in the Leningrad region. This was announced on August 24 by the press service of the regional government in the Telegram channel.

All the victims are Chinese citizens. They are currently in the Kingisepp Hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

"The causes of the injuries are being investigated. One of the versions is the fall of UAV debris on the forests," the report says.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, announced that two drones had been destroyed over the Kingisepp district of the Leningrad Region. After that, he stated that the danger of UAVs in the Leningrad region had been removed. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

