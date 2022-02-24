Russia - Ukraine Conflict: Video of Indians waiting in freezing cold in Kyiv goes viral, Embassy

A video of Indian students waiting outside the Indian Embassy in Kyiv requesting officials to at least make seating arrangements has gone viral as several politicians including Priyanka Chaturvedi, Manish Tewari shared them on social media.The Indian Embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv has issued a fresh advisory for students who are stranded without a place to stay in Kyiv. Sharing a list of nearby bomb shelters many of which are located in underground metros, the embassy asked the students to consult Google maps as well to locate nearby bomb shelters. "While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes, unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," the embassy said.

Indian students outside Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine requesting officials to make atleast sitting arrangement inside embassy as they r standing outside since morning in minus two degree cold but they are asked to find hotels themselves.

"As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult. For those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv, Mission is in touch with establishments to put them up," the Embassy said.Sources in the embassy admitted that a large number of Indian students in Ukraine turned up outside the embassy but all could not be accommodated inside the Embassy premises. “Accordingly, the Embassy organized safe premises nearby and the students were moved there. This process took some time given the ground situation in Kyiv. No Indian national is currently stranded outside the Embassy. As fresh students arrive, they are being moved to the safe premises. Embassy is continuing to assist Indian nationals, including students, in Ukraine,” an embassy official said. Congress leader Manish Tewari wrote, "This merits the attention of @MEAIndia. I would request @DrSJaishankar to advise our Embassy in Kiev to help our young people to the best of their ability. At least allow them to take sheltering in the Embassy permises."