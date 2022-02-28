Russia - Ukraine Conflict: Zelenskyy urges Russian soldiers to lay down weapons and leave

Ukraine's president Volodymr Zelenskyy has urged Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons and leave his country as Ukrainian and Russian delegations were set to hold talks on Moscow's invasion. He also said that prisoners with military experience and who want to fight the Russians will be released.Amid Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov AN-225 or ‘Mriya’, was destroyed by Russian troops during an attack on an airport near Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities announced on Monday.

According to Ukrainian officials, the plane was extensively damaged after Russian troops entered a Ukrainian air base in Hostomel, where the aircraft was parked. While they have not confirmed the extent of damage, Ukraine has said that it will be rebuilding the legendary plane. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council Monday is set to hold a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing crisis and then vote on a resolution later this week to “hold Russia accountable” for the violation of the UN charter. During a procedural vote to hold the meeting, 11 countries voted in favour; India, China and the UAE abstained from voting and Russia voted against the resolution. Additionally, the UNSC will also be meeting on Monday to discuss the humanitarian impact of the invasion.

