Russia Ukraine crisis: Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin would rule the world

Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, commonly known as Baba Vanga, was a Bulgarian mystic and herbalist. Blind since early childhood, Gushterova spent most of her life in the Rupite area in the Kozhuh mountains in Bulgaria.

In a changing world, will Russia be the new emperor of the world? Will the dominance of America and Europe end? Such discussions are going on all over the world. Also, as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the prediction of Baba Vanga is being discussed online. If this prediction is believed, Putin will become the most powerful person in the world after the Ukraine war and Russia will rule the world.

According to a report in Daily Mail UK, Baba Vanga, had told writer Valentin Sidorov that Russia would become the ‘lord of the world ’ whereas Europe would become a ‘wasteland’. As per Birmingham Mail, she said, “All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.” She had further added, “Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia.”