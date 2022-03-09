Russia-Ukraine war Day 14 highlights: NATO ramps up security of its eastern flank, EU imposes further sanctions on Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war completed two weeks, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has sent F-35B Lightning aircraft to Amari airbase in Estonia on Wednesday to provide air policing of NATO airspace.

This comes at a time when Russian aggression in Ukraine continues and NATO is aiming to further strengthen and defend its eastern flank.

As the Western nations continue to work out plans to target Russia's economy, European Union on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Russia and Belarus targeting Russian leaders, oligarchs, their family members, and the maritime sector. The measures will also disconnect three Belarus banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the details of the losses that Russia has incurred since the invasion of Ukraine started noting that more than 12,000 Russian troops are killed till now.

According to Ukraine's MFA data on Wednesday, 1070 armoured vehicles of different types, 49 aircraft, 81 helicopters, 317 tanks, 120 artillery pieces and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat. Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 482 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 28 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Moreover, Ninety per cent of Ukraine's military aerodromes containing the majority of the country's Air Force have been knocked out of operation, said Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov.

He further added that part of Ukraine's fleet of aircraft has flown to Romania and is not taking part in any combat. "At the start of the special operation, the Ukrainian Air Force had as many as 250 serviceable combat aircraft and helicopters. Russia's Aerospace Forces have destroyed 89 combat aircraft and 57 helicopters on the ground and in the air," Konashenkov said in a briefing.

Russia skipped the hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which was taking the case of Ukraine regarding the act of genocide by Russia in the ongoing war and Russia termed the lawsuit as 'absurd'.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) lambasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for assaulting global peace and stability amid a continued war between Russia and Ukraine. Biden, speaking from the White House said that it is necessary to respond to Putin as the cost to freedom will be even greater tomorrow.

As the neighbouring countries of Ukraine step up to help the refugees evacuate the war-torn country, India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrived in Romania by IAF flight on Wednesday which will be further transported to Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Romania wrote, "Second tranche of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine which arrived in Bucharest today by IAF flight handed over to Romanian authorities for onward transmission to Ukraine.

Acknowledging strategic partnership between India and Russia, Sviatoslav Yurash, Ukraine's youngest Member of Parliament on Wednesday asserted that in light of the Ukraine crisis India needs to reconsider its position on Moscow.

( With inputs from ANI )

