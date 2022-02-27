Russian advance slows down due to logistical issues, strong Ukrainian resistance: UK

The speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed down as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Saturday (local time).

"The speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance," the UK Defence Ministry said in an intelligence update on Ukraine on Twitter.

The Ministry said that Russian forces are "bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them."

"Overnight clashes in Kyiv are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian groups," the Ministry said.

"The capture of Kyiv remains Russia's primary military objective," the Ministry added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor