Kiev, Sep 11 The Russian amy hit five hromadas (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) of Sumy Oblast in Ukraine in a day. There have been no casualties, however, a few buildings have been damaged, said Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the morning of September 10, Russian forces conducted three artillery strikes on Mykolaivka hromada, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

The Russian army attacked Krasnopillia hromada delivering four mortar strikes, and later the Russian troops performed 14 artillery strikes. And later, a two-hectare hay field caught fire due to mortar shelling (a total of six strikes).

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, there were two strikes using a 120-mm mortar and 15 strikes using a grenade launcher, as well as 16 strikes from self-propelled artillery. A private home, the windows of a neighbouring home, a power grid, gardens and a car were damaged.

There were five artillery strikes on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Esman hromada was hit with four bombs.

