Russian forces destroyed over 1500 residential buildings, 202 schools, 34 hospitals since the beginning of military operation, claims Ukraine

Nearly 202 schools, 34 hospitals and over 1500 residential buildings have been destroyed by Russian forces since the beginning of their military operation in Ukraine, claimed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak on Monday.

Podolyak further alleged that over 900 settlements in Ukraine are completely deprived of light, water and heat amid the ongoing war in the country.

"Barbarians of the XXI century. Russia damaged/destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, 1500+ residential buildings. 900+ our settlements are completely deprived of light, water, heat. The Russian army doesn't know how to fight against other armies. But it's good at killing civilians," tweeted Podolyak.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

