Russian Foreign Minister to visit India from March 31 to April 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

This visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This will be Lavrov's first visit to India since Moscow began its "special military operation" in Ukraine last month.

Lavrov is currently holding multinational meetings in Tunxi, China.

Russian Foreign Minister is taking part in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The Russian foreign minister today held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan.

"Those who tried to make Afghanistan centre of the world politics, now try to make Ukraine to replace Afghanistan. And we all understand what it is about," Lavrov said during talks with his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Lavrov will also attend a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor