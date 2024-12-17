Russian general killed in Moscow blast

Moscow [Russia], December 17 : Chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide were killed in a blast in southeastern Moscow on Tuesday morning, state media reported.

The blast was caused by an explosive device that had been planted in an electric scooter, Spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said as per the TASS news agency.

"On the morning of December 17, an explosive device planted in a scooter went off near a residential building entrance on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow, the investigation showed. Chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide were killed in the explosion," the spokesperson said.

According to Petrenko, the Committee's Moscow department has launched a criminal probe into the attack. Circumstances behind the crime are currently being investigated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor