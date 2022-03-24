Russian journo killed in Kiev shelling

Kiev, March 24 Oksana Baulina, a Russian journalist reporting for investigative website The Insider, was killed during shelling in Kiev, according to media reports.

"Oksana Baulina, a journalist for The Insider, died under fire in Kiev while performing an editorial task. She was filming the destruction after Russian troops shelled the Podolsk district of the capital," Ukrayinska Pravda quoted the website as saying in a statement on Wednesday night.

"Another civilian was also killed, and two more people who accompanied her were wounded and hospitalised," the statement added.

The website went on to say that it "will continue to cover the war in Ukraine, including such Russian war crimes as indiscriminate shelling of residential areas which result in the deaths of civil and journalists".

According to the Ukrayinska Pravda report, Baulina had previously worked for the Anti-Corruption Foundation founded by Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

Baulina was "forced to leave Russia after the organisation was added to the extremist list. She went to Ukraine as a correspondent, where she managed to make several reports from Lviv and Kiev", the report said.

Since Russia's war started on February 24, several journalists have died in the line of duty.

Video journalist Brent Reno was killed at a checkpoint near Irpin, journalist Viktor Dudar was killed during hostilities near Mykolayiv, and live cameraman Yevhen Sakun was killed in a missile attack in Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

US journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud was shot dead on March 13 he was filming in the town of Irpin outside.

Two days later, Fox News journalists - cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshinova, were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Meanwhile, local journalists Victoria Roshchyna and Oleh Baturin were abducted by Russian forces, but have since been released.

