Russian missile hits Ukraine's Kramatorsk, kills 4, including child

Kyiv [Ukraine], June 28 : At least four people, including a child, were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday evening when a Russian missile struck a bustling location in the middle of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, reported CNN citing local authorities.

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, chief of the military administration for the Donetsk area, the attacks occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

"We are now working in the city to establish the number of wounded and possibly dead. This is the city centre. These were public eating places crowded with civilians," he said.

Citing officials, CNN reported that a second missile strike hit a village on the outskirts of the city.

"Russia deliberately targeted crowded areas," Ihor Klymenko, the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine, stated in Telegram comments.

Soon after the strikes took place, emergency services were at the scene helping the injured.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24, 2022, has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now.

