Russian President Vladimir Putin meets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff

Moscow [Russia], April 25 : Russian President Vladimir Putin, met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia shared on Friday.

In a post on X by the MFA, it was noted that the members on the Russian side included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, who is President Putin's Special Envoy for investment and economic cooperation and the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"On April 25, President of Russia Vladimir #Putin met in the Kremlin with Special Envoy of @POTUS, @SteveWitkoff. On the Russian Side, the meeting was also attended by Presidential Aide Yury #Ushakov and RDIF CEO, @kadmitriev."

Citing a senior Kremlin aide, CNN reported that the meeting between the two discussed the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The meeting which took place at the Kremlin lasted three hours and was "constructive and very useful," Yury Ushakov, a key Putin aide who was at the talks, told reporters, as reported by CNN.

"This conversation allowed the US positions to be brought closer together, not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues," he said.

According to CNN, Ushakov is a former longtime Russian ambassador to the US and has been a key part of Moscow's diplomatic team.

"As for the Ukrainian crisis itself, the discussion was, in particular, about the possibility of resuming negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," he said.

"In accordance with agreements between Putin and Trump, the process will move forward in an active manner," CNN quoted him.

Notably, CNN reported that these talks come as Washington officials floated the possibility of recognising Russian control of Crimea in order to reach a potential ceasefire with Kyiv. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has heavily criticised the move.

On Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, US President had criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his recent statement on Crimea, calling his remarks "harmful to the peace negotiations" with Russia. Trump said that Crimea was lost years ago when Barack Obama served as the US President.

Trump stated that no one is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian territory, and if he wanted to have Crimea, he should have fought for it 11 years ago. He blamed Zelenskyy's statements like these, which make it difficult for the war to settle.

He said that Zelenskyy's statement on Crimea will do nothing but "prolong the killing field." Trump concluded his statement by reiterating his willingness to help end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy expressed willingness to hold talks with Russia. However, he said that Ukraine would not accept a deal that recognises Russia's control of Crimea.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Ukraine will not legally recognise the occupation of Crimea." Zelenskyy said, "There is nothing to talk about. It is against our constitution."

