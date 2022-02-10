Russia's GDP grows 4.6% in 2021

Moscow, Feb 10 Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.6 per cent in 2021, the country's Ministry of Economic Development has announced.

In December, the GDP growth stayed at a stellar level of 4.3 per cent year-on-year despite a high base, the Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

A dynamic manufacturing sector and industries focused on consumer demand mainly contributed to the economic recovery in 2021, it added.

Russia's GDP dropped 2.7 per cent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after growing 1.8 per cent in 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

