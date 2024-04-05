Russia's Murmansk Governor wounded in stabbing attack

Moscow, April 5 Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting in the town of Apatity on Thursday.

Chibis was hospitalized and the attacker was detained, Russian media reported.

According to the governor's spokesperson, the attack happened suddenly and the perpetrator did not make any demands or shout any slogans. He was quickly apprehended by a Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officer.

Chibis, who was currently in the operating room, managed to get to the car on his own after the attack.

