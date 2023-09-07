Rwanda police arrest serial killer suspect after finding bodies in kitchen

Kigali [Rwanda], September 7 : A suspected serial killer was arrested after the discovery of corpses in a pit dug in the kitchen of his Kigali home, reported Al Jazeera citing Rwandan Police and local media.

According to the police, the 34-year-old suspected serial killer lured his victims from bars to his rented home in Kicukiro, a Kigali suburb.

Local media said more than 10 bodies had been found, according to Al Jazeera.

However, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesman Thierry Murangira denied confirming the exact figure and said that "the final number will be determined by forensic investigations”.

Earlier, the suspect was arrested in July on suspicion of robbery and rape among other offences. However, he was granted bail due to a lack of evidence, local media reported citing Murangira.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continued, he was rearrested on Tuesday and his home search led to the discovery of the bodies dumped in the hole he dug in his kitchen, reported Al Jazeera.

“The suspect confessed that he learned to kill from watching famous serial killers. He dissolved some of his victims in acid,” the RIB source said.

“He would study his victims before stalking them and usually went for those that are most likely not to have close family or friends to look out for them," he added.

Murangira further said that the suspect confessed to the killings during the interrogation, according to Al Jazeera.

Moreover, the preliminary investigations found that the victims were both male and female.

“He operated by luring his victims, mostly prostitutes, to his home where he would rob them of their phones and belongings and then strangled them to death and buried them in a hole dug in the kitchen of his rented house,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor