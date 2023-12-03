Sachin Tendulkar 'super impressed' with Vicky's acting prowess in 'Sam Bahadur'

Mumbai, Dec 3 Actor Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement as his 'childhood hero' Sachin Tendulkar watched his recently released film 'Sam Bahadur', saying he will cherish his words for a lifetime.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

During the special screening of the movie, Sachin can be seen saying to the paparazzi in a video: "Bahut acchi film hai. Jarur dekhiyega. I was super impressed by Vicky’s acting. Dekh ke aisa laga ki actual me Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw saamne hain hamare. The body language was incredible. If you want to know the history of our country, then you should definitely watch this movie. It is very important for every generation."

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a happy click with former Indian cricketer Sachin, wherein the ‘URI’ actor can be seen in a black long sleeve tee and denims. Sachin is wearing a blue shirt and cream coloured pants.

Vicky captioned the post as: “My childhood hero saw my Film today! #IAmOk !!! Thank you @sachintendulkar Sir for your kind words... l'll cherish them for a lifetime.”

The actor gave the music of the song ‘Banda’ to his post.

Saiyami Kher commented on the post and said: “Most special”.

Comedian Zakir Khan dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

