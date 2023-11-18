Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif groove to 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' at 'Tiger 3' screening

Mumbai, Nov 18 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan grooved to the track ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ from his latest movie ‘Tiger 3’, along with his co-star Katrina Kaif, during the screening of the film, here.

Salman was accompanied by Katrina and Emraan Hashmi at the screening of the action thriller flick. The ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood was seen in a blue full sleeves tee shirt, with matching denim cargo pants, and completed the look with black shoes.

Katrina looked beautiful in a yellow floral knee length dress, with full sleeves. She opted for neutral makeup, with her hair let open, and beige coloured heels.

On the other hand, Emraan looked dapper in a grey half sleeves polo neck tee shirt, and grey denims. He completed his outfit with black boots.

In the video from the screening, we can see Katrina and Salman shaking their legs on the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’, while the fans kept cheering and shouting for them. It was a visual treat for the audience to see the two performing live on the stage.

Fans were shouting “once more, once more.”

The another video shows Emraan addressing his fans, who are mainly called ‘Emraanians’. He said: “Emraanians I love you. They are very supportive, very sweet. Thank You guys.

After Emraan’s sweet words of appreciation for his fans, Salman can be seen saying “Ab Zoya bolegi”, referring to Katrina’s ‘Tiger 3’ character.

Katrina went on to say, “Thank you so much everyone for coming. We love you.”

The video shows Emraan interacting with the fans.

He said: “The movie has released on Diwali, which is probably the weakest day, as it is said that Diwali is the weak day for the box office. But seeing the collections, there is a validation that people are loving the movie. And this is what an artist wants- that the film fulfils the expectations, and people love the performance. So, I think it’s validation and I am very happy.”

Salman adds on to Emraan, and says, “Ofcourse, it is released on Diwali, and has collected Rs 43 crore. Kabhi Kabhi aisa doubt ho raha tha ki koi ghar par baith ke family ke saath pooja paath kar raha tha ya nahi.

