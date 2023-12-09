Salman’s mother turns 81, Arpita calls her ‘world’s best mommy, nani’
By IANS | Published: December 9, 2023 12:19 PM2023-12-09T12:19:18+5:302023-12-09T12:20:04+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 9 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan has turned 81 on Saturday and her youngest daughter Arpita Khan Sharma shared a special birthday wish for her.
Arpita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her mother Salma playing with her two grandchildren.
For the caption, Arpita wrote: “Happiest birthday to the world best mommy & nani. We love you.”
Salma is married to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. They got married in 1964. The two share four children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira. They also have a daughter Arpita Khan.
Salim is also married to veteran actress Helen. They tied the knot in 1981.
