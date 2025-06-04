Sana Yousaf Murder Case: TikToker Umar Hayat Arrested for Killing 17-Year-Old Pakistani Influencer at Her Home

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who shot dead Pakistani influencer and TikTok star Sana Yousaf on Monday, June 2, at her residence in Islamabad's Sector G-13/1 under the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station. The accused, who is also a TikToker himself named Umar Hayat, also known as Kaka, was arrested in Faisalabad.

As per the Islamabad police, the suspect fled to Faisalabad after killing a 17-year-old Yusaf, but was later traced and arrested with the help of CCTV footage. At the time of the murder, Sana Yusaft was at home alone as her family were out shopping. The accused Umar Hayat visited her home on Monday and shot her twice before fleeing the spot.

As per reports, Hayat reportedly proposed to Yousaf, but she rejected his proposal multiple times. His anger and obsession lead to planned killing the influencer. He also tried to meet Yusaf on her birthday on May 29 but was unsuccessful. Days later, he committed the horrific crime after multiple rejections from the teenager. Her death has caused outrage among people in the country, showing insecurity among girls.

Yousaf had more than 800,000 followers on TikTok, which is wildly popular in Pakistan. She posted lip-sync videos, skincare tips and promotional content for beauty products. In the last video posted on her account, hours before her murder, she was seen cutting a cake for her birthday. Investigations are ongoing to determine the reason behind the fatal attack.