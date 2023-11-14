Sandesh Shandiya's 'World Song' is a positive reminder that whole world is one

Mumbai, Nov 14 A heartfelt and genuine attempt to bring the world together amid a stream of hatred and blackness, composer Sandesh Shandiya’s ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ released on the special occasion of Children’s Day is a very positive reminder of a simple message. While there may be racial, religious, cultural differences and more, ultimately all are one.

Talking about the journey behind his latest release, the composer said: " 'World Song' is more than just a track, it is a collection of all my thoughts for the world, and my expectations with the younger citizens of the world. We all should spread love and oneness in the world and that is the message of this song."

Sandesh, who is known for albums like ‘Pyaar Ke Geet’ and ‘Piya Basanti Re’, as well as chartbusters from movies such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, 'Aaoge jab Tum' from ‘Jab We Met’, and ‘OMG 2’, is giving out the simple but universal message of togetherness in his new track.

The song aims to drive home the motto of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to ‘The world is one family’, and has been India’s motto for years since ancient times.

As such, blending in the theme of unity in diversity, ‘World Song: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’is a rousing reminder to people all over the world that there is power in oneness.

In addition, the song encourages children and the younger generation to be the torchbearers of love, compassion and togetherness.

The music composition mainly employs acoustic instrumentation, some elements of world music, film music, orchestra, as well as a whole children’s choir.

Clad in a camouflage military uniform, the music video portrays him as an army soldier who travels through the radiant hills of Himachal, as well as Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh spreading among the next generation, his message of peace, tolerance, co-existence, and the genuine search for love instead of finding in love in hate.

Directed by Kuber Sarup, the music video takes the message of the song even further with strong and striking visuals of the green, bright, and serene mountains.

