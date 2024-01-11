Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya

Patna, Jan 11 Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Thursday performed the 'pind daan' for his father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis Dutt in Gaya for peace to their souls.

Arriving on a special charter flight, Sanjay, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, went to the Moksha Dham Vishnupad temple, located on the bank of Falgu river, for the ceremony.

After hearing his arrival, a large number of his fans assembled outside the Vishnupad temple to see their favorite star.

Sunil Dutt died on May 25, 2005 and actress Nargis Dutt died on May 3,1981.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor