Saudi Arabia announces order of up to 121 Boeing airplanes

Riyadh, March 15 Saudi Arabia has announced the order of up to 121 Boeing 787 airliners for two national carriers, state media reported.

The newly-formed Riyadh Air said it will buy 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with options to acquire 33 more, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) said it is set to buy 39 fuel-efficient 787-9 and 787-10 planes, with a further 10 options, Xinhua news agency reported.

Together, the agreements make up the fifth-largest commercial order by value in Boeing's history, said the Saudi embassy in the US.

The deals will support the kingdom's goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visits by 2030, it added.

Governor of the kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of Riyadh Air Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the order reflects the kingdom's determination to extend connectivity with the world.

SAUDIA Chairman Saleh bin Nasser bin Al Al-Jasser, who also serves as the Minister of transport and logistics services, said that the expansion to SAUDIA's fleet supports the continuous growth seen in the kingdom's aviation sector.

