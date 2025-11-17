Saudi Arabia Bus Accident: At Least 42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Dead After Bus Collides with Diesel Tanker Near Madinah

A bus carrying Umrah pilgrims caught fire in Saudi Arabia, killing at least 42 people from India, according to reports in early hours of Monday, November 17. The accident took place around 1.30 am (IST) at a location called Mufarahat, between Badr and Medina, while the group was travelling to Medina after completing their pilgrimage in Mecca. Among the dead were 20 women and 11 children.

The bus is believed to have collided with a diesel tanker, causing both vehicles to burst into flames. Many passengers were asleep at the time, which is suspected to be the reason for the high casualty count.

Saudi authorities rushed rescue teams to the spot. Emergency workers are engaged in rescue operations and in recovering bodies. While the final toll is yet to be confirmed officially, local reports indicate that at least 42 people have died, with several casualties belonging to the same family.

Officials said some of the injured are in critical condition and have been shifted to nearby hospitals. The Indian First Aid Committee (Haj Committee) and the Indian Embassy are coordinating assistance for the affected families. Special flights are being arranged to bring the bodies back to India and ensure better treatment for the injured.

No official statement on the accident has been issued so far. Authorities are still verifying the number of victims and assessing the condition of survivors.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed grief. He spoke to the news agency ANI, said that he had contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' information with the Riyadh Embassy.

He told ANI that he spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, ​​who told him that they are gathering information from local authorities and would update him soon.

"I have contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. I request the Union Government, especially EAM Dr S. Jaishankar, to bring the bodies back to India and, if anyone is injured, ensure that they receive proper medical treatment," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims from Hyderabad. The CM immediately ordered the CS and DGP to find out the full details. He asked how many people lived in Telangana. He advised them to speak with officials from the Central Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy.

He ordered that, if necessary, they should immediately enter the field to provide appropriate relief efforts. With the CM's orders, CS Ramakrishna Rao alerted the Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal, who is in Delhi. He ordered to collect details on how many people belonging to our state are in the accident and provide them immediately. A control room was set up in the Secretariat, Telangana CMO releasees statement.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," Consulate General of India, Jeddah in post on X. The embassy in Jeddah issue emergency toll free contact numbers: 8002440003 (Toll free), 0122614093, 0126614276 and 0556122301 (WhatsApp).