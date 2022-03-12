Saudi Arabia executes 81 persons linked with ISIS, al-Qaeda

Saudi Arabia's interior ministry on Saturday executed 81 persons on charges of working with ISIS and al-Qaeda and committing crimes such as murder and rape, reported Al Arabiya citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The death penalty was handed down to Saudi nationals and foreigners, mostly Yemenis, who have been convicted of crimes such as targeting places of worship and governmental institutions, murder of security officers, planting mines, abduction, torture, rape and armed robberies.

The crimes also include smuggling weapons into the Kingdom for the purpose of destabilizing the country and inciting strife and chaos as well as implementing the schemes of the "terrorist" ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Iran-backed Houthi groups and other terrorist organizations that are hostile to the Kingdom.

The criminals were convicted after trials at the relevant court, the ministry said. It adds that the death sentence verdicts have been approved by the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court and a royal order was issued to carry them out accordingly, Al Arabiya reported.

Among those convicted is a Yemeni man who worked with ISIS and killed a security officer. Two Saudi men were also convicted for being involved with ISIS, having killed two security officers and for planning to target citizens and foreigners in the Kingdom.

Three Yemenis were convicted of murdering two security officers, forming a "terrorist" group affiliated with the Houthis, planting landmines and smuggling weapons.

A Saudi man was convicted of several crimes which include kidnapping, torturing and killing a security officer and forming "terrorist" cells that receive orders from "terror" groups outside the Kingdom.

Two Saudi men were found guilty of murdering their mother and of the attempted murder of their father and brother.

Several other Saudi men and a Syrian man were convicted of various crimes such as forming "terrorist cells," having ties to ISIS and other "terrorist" groups and shooting at security officers and police stations.

Three Yemeni men and a Saudi man were found guilty of communicating with a foreign party that's hostile to the Kingdom for the purpose of supplying it with coordinates of governmental buildings in order to target them and of smuggling weapons and hand grenades.

( With inputs from ANI )

