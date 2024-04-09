Saudi Arabia: Man Attempts Suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque Ahead of Eid al-Fitr, Jumps Off From the Upper Floors

A man whose nationality was not revealed threw himself from the upper floors of the Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, the official account of X, formerly Twitter, which is dedicated to the Grand Mosque, announced Tuesday (April 9) morning.

The man was taken to a hospital where he received necessary medical care. According to the official statement released on X, the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque has initiated an investigation into the case. They have not revealed the identity of the person.

The individual was transported to the… pic.twitter.com/LjS8OdyOiw — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 9, 2024

Taking to X, the authority said, "The Special Force for the Security of the Masjid Al Haram in Makkah has initiated an investigation into the case of a person throwing themselves from the upper floors of the Masjid Al Haram. The individual was transported to the hospital to receive necessary medical care without disclosing their nationality. The Special Force for the Security of Masjid Al Haram stated on its "X" Social Media Page that the necessary procedures were completed without revealing further details about the incident," without revealing further details about the incident.

In 2018, a 26-year-old pilgrim committed suicide at Masjid Al Haram, causing shock and fear among the pilgrims and worshippers in the Mosque. The Media Spokesperson for the Makkah Police Department stated in June 2018 that security personnel had begun investigating an incident where a pilgrim jumped from the roof of the Mas'a area to the ground floor courtyard, resulting in immediate fatality behind the Maqam.