Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince reiterates condemnation of Israel's counter-offensive in Gaza

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 11 : Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud reiterated the Kingdom's "condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities' violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza," Arab News reported.

In his opening remarks at the Saudi-African Summit, he said, "We stress the necessity of stopping this war and forced displacement and creating the conditions for the return of stability and peace."

Leaders from 50 nations across the Middle East and Africa reached Riyadh to attend the inaugural Saudi-African Summit. The event held after the Saudi-Arab African Economic Summit sought to enhance political coordination between African nations and Saudi Arabia, according to Arab News report.

The event addressed regional security threats, championed economic transformation through new partnerships and research, and boosted local development for new energy solutions and investment cooperation.

During the summit, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said, "We also reaffirm our support for a two-state solution, which is the only way forward to lasting peace in the region."

Before delivering his address at the Summit, Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby asked for a moment of silence to remember the Palestinian victims of the conflict. He noted that the summit is being held during a troubling time.

He said, "Despite this summit being held during a troubling time, we must nonetheless seek to buttress the cooperation and enhance our partnerships to face these challenges at a time of human loss." Other leaders expressed their desire to see an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Idriss Deby called on Saudi Arabia and African nations to support development for the mutual benefit of all nations and forge partnerships on the basis of mutual interests and "respect of all parties in various areas, whether these be political, economic, trade, humanitarian or environmental."

In his address, Deby said that he was "saddened" by the war in Sudan, which he stressed had "greatly affected the economic and social situation in Chad," according to Arab News report.

He also said that there are a lot of displaced citizens of Sudan in Chad. He said that Chad has for multiple times called to resolve the issue and is providing necessary support.

During the Summit, several leaders spoke of the partnership and friendship between Saudi Arabia and the African continent. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali highlighted the importance of Saudi-African relations and the potential for future collaborative endeavours.

He praised Saudi Arabia's commitment to investing in Africa, particularly sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and education and expressed Ethiopia's readiness to continue fostering economic relations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong relations between the Saudi Arabia and Qatar and ways to support and strengthen them in various fields, Arab News reported citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad discussed the situation in Gaza Strip and the ongoing efforts to end the conflict, support the flow of aid and bring stability to the region. Several ministers and other senior officials of Saudi Arabia and Qatar attended the meeting.

