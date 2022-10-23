Saudi crown prince likely to visit Delhi next month

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Mohammed bin Salman, will visit India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in mid-November on his way to the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali, as per a NDTV report..He will arrive early morning on November 14 and leave later in the day.

The visit is on an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sent him a letter through the External Affairs Minister in September. The Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman visited India this week, ahead of the Crown Prince, as OPEC+ took a decision on cutting oil production. He had simultaneously held talks with Chinese officials online. The visiting minister had held discussions with top Indian ministers including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Power Minister RK Singh.