Saudi trying to grow influence in world affairs through Ukraine peace talks: Experts

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], August 7 : Experts have said the fact that Saudi Arabia is holding discussions to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine leads to further increasing the oil-rich nation's growing influence in world affairs, Voice of America (VOA) reported, adding that 40 diverse nations, including the US, China, India, and other nations from the Global South, have gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the Saudi-hosted summit in Jeddah, bilateral discussions took place, with of the Global South, which have supported Russia as a neutral or even an ally during the crisis, coming together with senior officials from Ukraine and its Western backers, including the US and the EU.

China is taking part in this forum for the first time. Beijing has continued to maintain tight diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow despite requests from other countries to denounce Moscow. Although not present, Russia is keeping an eye on the negotiations, according to VOA.

Observers and Western officials say Saudi diplomacy had been important in securing China's presence at the talks.

Analyst Dania Koleilat Khatib, head of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peace Building in Beirut, told VOA that Middle East jitters that America has been withdrawing from the region encouraged Saudi Arabia to expand its relationships elsewhere. China is its biggest trading partner and helped patch relations with rival Iran, VOA reported.

However Khatib said the US wants to engage with Saudi Arabia and encourage its diplomatic forays.

“Saudi willingly wants to diversify its friends and not rely on the US. It has been successful in doing that. It’s reached out to China, Russia. It’s trying to build relations with Turkey, with Iran. On the other side, the US is courting Saudi. We will help you gain a prominent role. The US encouraged everyone to come and sent their national security adviser," Khatib added.

Saudi officials see the talks as capping the country’s success in adopting a policy of strong ties to Ukraine, China and Russia, VOA reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged there were differences among the participants and urged the restoration of the rules-based international order.

India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said India remains an active, willing partner to find a lasting, comprehensive solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

NSA Doval on Saturday arrived in Jeddah to participate in a summit of national security advisers and other officials being hosted by Saudi Arabia to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The NSA, during the meeting, said India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict at the highest levels. He said the country supports the global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception,” he said, according to sources.

Further, as per the NSA, all peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution to the conflict.

He said the whole world and especially Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation. India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbours in Global South.

India’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy. This is the only way forward for peace, the NSA said.

The meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening the consequences of the conflict.

"Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this," the NSA said, according to sources.

Currently, several peace proposals have been put forward. Each has some positive points but none is acceptable to both sides. The key question that needs to be addressed in the meeting is whether a solution that is acceptable to all relevant stakeholders can be found.

The NSA meeting on Ukraine is being organised in the coastal city of Jeddah to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan for peace amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed India’s participation in the summit.

Russia’s state-run Tass news agency quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov as saying: “Russia will keep an eye on this meeting” but would need “to fully understand what goals are being set.”

For the Jeddah summit, the 30 invitees include Chile, Egypt, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia, according to Wall Street Journal.

