Scenes emerging of London-bound plane crashing in Ahmedabad devastating: British PM

London/New Delhi, June 12 Several global leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on Thursday expressed shock and grief after an Air India flight bound for London, carrying over 240 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, triggering a massive emergency response. The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area of the city.

"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer posted on X.

At least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals were travelling in Air India's flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport.

British Defence Secretary David Lammy also expressed grief at the devastating plane crash and offered condolences to those affected.

“Deeply saddened by news of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My thoughts are with all those affected. The UK is working with local authorities in India to urgently establish the facts and provide support,” Lammy posted on X.

British Conservative Party MP Priti Patel urged the UK government to work with the Indian authorities to support the affected British families.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the plane crash at Ahmedabad and with the emergency services at the scene. This will be a worrying time for the families of those on board. As further information comes forward, the Government needs to ensure it is working with Indian authorities to support British families affected," said Patel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took to social media, offering his deepest condolences on the tragic accident.

"Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Zelensky posted on X.

Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov termed the accident as a major catastrophe.

"Heartbreaking news is coming from Ahmedabad. My heartfelt sympathy to the families and near ones of the victims and to all Indian people and the Government of India over this tragic major catastrophe!", he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor