SDO forges digital transformation collaboration with Korea’s CDPG

Sharjah [UAE], September 14 (ANI/WAM): In line with the UAE‘s collaboration and knowledge exchange with The Republic of Korea to accelerate digital transformation and enhance government operations through advanced technology adoption, the Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Government Relations Department, with the Republic of Korea’s Presidential Committee on the Digital Platform Government (CDPG), marking a historic moment in the realm of digital transformation.

The MoU signing, a culmination of collaborative efforts between the two entities, took place during the esteemed International Government Communication Forum 2023 (IGCF) hosted at the Sharjah Expo Centre.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, and Jean Koh, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government (CDPG).

The synergy between the Sharjah Digital Office and the CDPG heralds a new era of digital transformation, underlining the commitment of both parties to leverage advanced technology to improve government services and enhance citizens’ lives.

The CDPG, a vanguard in digital innovation, is committed to revolutionising government operations into a people-centric, scientific, and transparent framework. It seeks to propel private sector growth by harnessing the potential of rapidly evolving digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The distinguished Korean delegation also comprised prominent figures, including Inhyok Cha, former CEO and Business Advisor of CJ OliveNetworks, and Chief of Service Innovation Subcommittee - CDPG; Hyosoon Lee, Director at CDPG; Myung Ki Nam, Principal Manager at CDPG; and Sukjoo Kim, Principal Manager at the National Information Society Agency (NIA). (ANI/WAM)

