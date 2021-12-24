Season's 1st cold wave warning issued for Seoul

Seoul, Dec 24 This season's first cold wave warning will be issued in the greater Seoul area and many other parts of South Korea on Friday night, with temperatures expected to plummet to as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius the following morning, the weather agency said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave warning will take effect at 9 p.m. in the capital area, most of Gangwon Province and many other central inland regions, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The warning is issued when the morning low is expected to fall more than 15 degrees from the previous day or stay below minus 15 degrees for more than two consecutive days, or when the temperature drops sharply and major damage is expected.

The KMA said it will also issue a cold wave advisory for Daegu, Daejeon, Sejong, Yeosu and many other parts of the central and southern regions.

On Saturday, the morning low is forecast to drop to minus 14 degrees in Seoul, minus 13 degrees in Chuncheon of Gangwon Province, and minus 10 degrees in Daejeon.

Due to strong winds, Seoul's sensible temperature will drop to minus 22 degrees on the day, with the daily high reaching just minus 8 degrees, the agency noted.

The cold wave will come after light snow in the capital area and some central regions and heavy snow in Gangwon's east coast during Friday, the KMA noted, predicting up to 20 cm of snow in some Gangwon areas until Saturday.

The cold wave will peak on Sunday, as temperatures will take a further dive nationwide, the agency said, adding Seoul's daily low will drop to minus 16 degrees on the day.

The KMA said the latest cold wave is expected to last until December 27.

