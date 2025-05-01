Secretary Rubio talks to EAM Jaishankar, reaffirms US commitment against terrorism

Washington, DC [US], May 1 : Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism.

Expressing his sorrow for the lives lost in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Pahalgam, Rubio also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to "de-escalate tensions" and maintain peace and security in South Asia, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

It comes as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor