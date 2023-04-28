"SECURE reflects India's commitment," Rajnath Singh at SCO Meeting

New Delhi [India], April 28 : Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative 'SECURE' that reflected India's commitment towards the multi-dimensional welfare of the region at the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) conclave.

Drawing the attention of the member states to various dimensions of 'SECURE', Singh stated that today a large part of the world is passing through a food crisis. He urged the SCO member countries to ensure food security under an integrated plan.

"This will establish SCO as a role model for the whole world. Energy security should be a part of the common strategy," he added.

To deal with the issue of climate change, he called for working on a common strategy, giving priority to mitigation and adaptation.

Notably, PM Modi floated 'SECURE'during the SCO summit in Qingdao, China in 2018 and explained every alphabet of the word 'SECURE' - S - Security of citizens; E - Economic development for all; C - Connecting the region; U - Uniting the people; R - Respect for Sovereignty and Integrity and E - Environmental protection.

Singh while addressing SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in New Delhi said that India believes in maintaining peace & security based on UN Charter provisions and exhorted for concerted efforts to ensure win-win cooperation for great gain.

Singh also touched upon the two defence-related activities launched by India, as the SCO chair, to increase interoperability among member states. These are: a workshop on 'Humtarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR)' and a seminar on 'defence think tanks of SCO countries'. Both events witnessed enthusiastic participation from all SCO countries.

He also voiced India's commitment towards defence capacity building of SCO member states through training and co-manufacturing & co-development of items. He stated that as security challenges are not limited to any one country, India is moving forward with a collaborative approach in the field of defence partnership, keeping in mind the shared interests.

Singh reiterated India's commitment to play the role of a first responder and preferred partner for any HADR operation in the region. "Be it the COVID-19 pandemic or the recent earthquake in Turkiye, India has always moved forward in line with its spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The whole world is one family)," he said.

Defence Ministers of China (General Li Shangfu); Russia (General Sergei Shoigu); Iran (Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashti); Belarus (Lt Gen Khrenin VG); Kazakhstan (Col Gen Ruslan Zhaxylykov); Uzbekistan (Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov); Kyrgyzstan (Lt Gen Bekbolotov Baktybek Asankalievich) and Tajikistan (Col Gen Sherali Mirzo) attended the meeting. The Ministers discussed issues of common concern including issues of regional and international security under the charter of SCO during the meeting.

Singh has called upon the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) member states to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities.

"There is need to root out terrorism collectively & fix accountability on its supporters We are committed towards defence capacity building of SCO members for shared security interests. Secure, stable & prosperous region will improve the quality of life for people in each nation," said Singh.

He also met the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan, Lt Gen Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizamovich on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

Singh added that India envisions a robust framework of regional cooperation which mutually respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states by taking care of their legitimate interests.

Sharing his insights on the vision to ensure collective prosperity, Singh called for concerted efforts by the SCO member states, so that the region, with limitless possibilities in today's multilateral world, shifts to the mindset of 'great gain from win-win paradigm' from 'great game of zero-sum, win-lose paradigm'.

"India has always followed the principle of 'Let us walk together & move forward together'. Every era has a zeitgeist (defining idea). The zeitgeist of the present era is 'Win-win cooperation for the great gain'," he said.

