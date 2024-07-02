Security person killed, 4 injured in Pakistan IED blast

Islamabad, July 2 A security person was killed and four others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when roadside-planted explosives hit a vehicle of the security forces in the Kalat district of the province, police sources in the area told Xinhua news agency.

The forces' vehicle was on a routine patrol in the area when the explosion happened, said the police sources.

After the explosion, police and security forces rushed to the site immediately. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

