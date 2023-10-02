Selena Gomez joins Chris Martin on stage during Coldplay concert

Los Angeles, Oct 2 Singers Selena Gomez and Chris Martin are getting it on together as the pop singer and the Coldplay lead hit the stage together. This happened as the actor-singer was present at the pop rock band’s concert and took to the stage to join the English singer.

‘The Back to You’ singer, 31, attended Coldplay’s show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and surprised fans by joining the British band on stage to perform their 2021 collaboration track, ‘Let Somebody Go’.

Remembering the night, Gomez took to her social media to express her gratitude to Coldplay and wrote on her Instagram Story: “Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night,” 'People' magazine reported.

In the clip which went viral, the crowd cheered as Gomez joined Martin, 46, who grinned widely as the ‘Single Soon’ vocalist started to sing their old collaboration.

Gomez also shared another image of the long black gown and silver sequinned boots she wore for the performance and a clip of ‘H.E.R.’, 26, joining the duo for the song.

Away from the stage the singer and actress recently opened up about her mixed feelings towards the release of her 2022 documentary feature, ‘My Mind & Me’.

The singer-actress spoke about the documentary back in September where she revealed that at first, she was “very against” filming the documentary, which was eventually released in November 2022.

“There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea,” Gomez said at the time as per 'The Hollywood Reporter'. “I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardise things in my life.”

But after the documentary was released, Gomez said “I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me.”

