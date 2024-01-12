Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram Within 18 Hours of Declaring Social Media Hiatus

American singer, actress, businesswoman, and producer, Selena Gomez is quite active on social media, but she also often takes break from the social media to stay away from the toxicity. Recently, after the Golden Globes award Selena announced that she will be away from the social media she was done being online, but this break was less than a day she was back within 18 hours to promote her new cooking video.

Selena took Instagram story and posted a new cooking video with chef Gordon Ramsay on her social media. "Gordon Ramsay stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing breakfast burger." she wrote in her story. In video Selena and Chef were making delicious breakfast.

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram, 18 hours after announcing a social media break. pic.twitter.com/QlNz2xomhF — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 11, 2024

Reason behind the break

A controversial conversation with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, the Hollywood star opted to go on a social media break. Speculation arose that her supposed feud with Kylie Jenner had resurfaced, fueled by rumors that she was denied a photo opportunity with Kylie's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. This incident led to her decision to take a hiatus from social media.

Fans Reaction on Selena's return

A fan page tweeted on Thursday that Selena Gomez had returned to Instagram just 18 hours after announcing a social media break. In response, one user humorously predicted, "She will announce her next break in an hour," while another joked, "Someone said she has more social media breaks than Grammys."

Some comments praised Selena's appearance, with one person describing her as "the most insane prettiest celeb," and another finding her to be the funniest. A third person speculated that she earned a substantial amount, saying, "She cashed in a couple $100k from the post." On a different note, someone labeled Selena as an attention seeker, while a fan defended her by suggesting that the Instagram post might have been part of a contractual obligation due to a collaboration with Gordon Ramsay.

How many times she has taken a break?

Selena Gomez has taken social media breaks three times so far. The first instance was in February, where she informed her TikTok followers about the break, citing feeling too old for the drama, particularly amidst a rumored feud with Hailey Bieber. However, her history of social media breaks dates back to 2016 and 2017 when she faced mental health challenges and was recovering from a kidney transplant surgery. In September 2018, she took another break due to negative comments and returned in January 2019. Yet, she announced another break after releasing her album 'RARE,' attributing it to her "addictive personality" and viewing social media as "unhealthy."