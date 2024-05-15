Senior Hezbollah leader killed in Lebanon airstrike: Israel

Tel Aviv/Beirut, May 15 (IANS/DPA) The Israeli army says it has killed a senior commander of the Hezbollah militia in an airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening.

The pro-Iranian militia confirmed the death of one of its fighters without naming the rank.

According to the Israeli military on Wednesday morning, the man is said to have been responsible for planning and carrying out numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and Israeli territory.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported that a car had been hit in an Israeli drone attack on Tuesday evening. Two people were killed in the attack.

Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, there have been daily military confrontations between Israel's army and the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon. There have been casualties on both sides.

The mutual shelling has caused severe destruction in villages on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people have been evacuated from or have left the combat zone.

