Senior PML-N leader opposes federal govt's move to consider ban on Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : A senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed opposition to the government's plan to outlaw Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, emphasizing that outlawing political parties is not a way to solve any issues, reported ARY News.

At a press conference, Javed Latif asserted that "local political parties" support the nation and state and argued that people who pose a threat to the state shouldn't be classified as national political organisations.

He emphasized the need to identify the parties advancing national development and to reveal the covert forces undermining the government.

Latif criticized the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who fortified Pakistan's defence. He voiced his fears over PTI's possible ban, pointing out that the party's founder had previously outlawed a party with no public outcry.

He compared the current state of affairs in Pakistan to Kenya and issued a warning that weakening national political parties threatens democracy.

Latif questioned whether any national party or leader could be accountable for such acts and denounced the celebration of individuals who have made no contributions for more than four years.

He also slammed the May 9 incident.

To address contemporary concerns, Latif proposed holding a roundtable discussion with institutions and political leaders, according to ARY News. He emphasized that Pakistan cannot afford to take moves designed to please particular interests and urged that those accountable for the May 9 tragedy be brought to justice in accordance with the law.

It is important to note that the government has decided to outlaw PTI, as announced by Ata Tarar, the federal minister of communication.

Speaking at a contentious press conference, Ata Tarar asserted that the federal government is authorized by Article 17 of the Constitution to prohibit a political party.

Citing the PTI's involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 riots, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cypher episode, and the resolution passed in the US, he said there is credible evidence to warrant a ban on the party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor