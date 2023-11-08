Seoul witnesses season's first ice, frost amid cold snap

Seoul, Nov 8 The first ice and frost of the season was seen in Seoul on Wednesday as winter-like cold continued across South Korea.

Temperatures in Seoul dropped to as low as 1.8 degree Celsius, leading to the season's first ice formation, which was 20 days later than last year as the country experienced unusually warm weather before cold hit this week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The first frost was observed in Seoul and Suwon, south of the capital, about 11 days later than in previous years.

The central city of Cheongju, along with the southern cities of Gwangju, Daegu and Jeonju, also witnessed the first frost this fall.

Temperatures plunged below zero in many regions, with Daegwallyeong Pass, a mountainous region in eastern South Korea, and Cheongsong County in North Gyeongsang Province seeing temperatures drop to minus 4.6 degrees on Wednesday morning.

Parts of North Chungcheong and Gyeonggi provinces also recorded subzero temperatures of minus 3.3 degrees and minus 3.1 degrees, respectively.

The weekend will be met by even more frigid cold, with the temperatures forecast to drop after it rains from Thursday afternoon until early Friday, bringing cold air from the North southward.

