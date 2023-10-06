September 2023 marked record-breaking month for hail in US

Washington, Oct 6 September 2023 was a record-breaking month for hail in the US, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center.

In its latest update on Thursday, the Center said that there were 420 preliminary large hail reports in the country with 63 reports of hail larger than two inches in diameter, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both of these were a record for the most preliminary hail reports for any September on record, according to the NWS.

Earlier this week, severe thunderstorms produced large hail in parts of the Plains in the country, including large hailstones that fell in Kansas.

Meanwhile, September only recorded 12 preliminary tornadoes, the sixth fewest tornadoes on record for any September since 1950, according to NWS.

The below-normal tornado activity is related to minimal landfalling tropical systems -- at least the portion of the storm most favourable for tornadoes, said NWS.

Despite minimal tornado activity, the country saw severe weather activity well above normal with 1597 reports.

This was nearly 700 reports above the 2013-2022 average, according to NWS.

