Setback to Nirav Modi as UK HC bars him from moving Supreme Court

By IANS | Published: December 15, 2022 08:15 PM 2022-12-15T20:15:04+5:30 2022-12-15T20:25:22+5:30

London, Dec 15 In a major setback to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the UK High Court has ...

Setback to Nirav Modi as UK HC bars him from moving Supreme Court | Setback to Nirav Modi as UK HC bars him from moving Supreme Court

Setback to Nirav Modi as UK HC bars him from moving Supreme Court

Next

London, Dec 15 In a major setback to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the UK High Court has denied him permission to appeal against his extradition before the UK Supreme Court.

The judgement order was pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice, London. Now, once extradited, he will have to face trial in an Indian court.

Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, refusing any relief to Modi, held that he cannot move the Supreme Court for relief.

On February 25, 2021, the District Judge, Westminster Magistrates' Court had handed down a decision that there was no bar on the extradition of Modi and sent the case to the Home Secretary, who on April 15, 2021, ordered Modi's extradition to India.

Modi filed an application before the High Court of Justice, London seeking permission to appeal on multiple grounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Robert jay Robert jay india London Nirav Modi Uk High Court Uk Supreme Court Premier of sa Administrative capital Indi Uk-india Republic of india