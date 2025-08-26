Seven Lod residents arrested on weapons, drug trafficking charges

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 26 (ANI/TPS): Seven suspects were arrested and weapons and dangerous drugs were seized in Lod, a low-income mixed Arab and Jewish town south of Tel Aviv.

Authorities, however, provided no details as to the identities of those arrested.

The arrests were made when, on Monday, Border Police forces and Central District police officers carried out what was described as two "targeted operational activities" against such crime in the city.

In the first operation, forces raided a residential complex after spotting a suspect who climbed a ladder into an abandoned area, then rode an electric scooter toward the city centre. The suspect was arrested while he was in possession of drugs.

In the second action, police operated in another compound in the city, and during the searches, they were able to uncover a Glock pistol on the roof of the house, and during another search, the force located another pistol. During this action, three suspects were arrested and transferred to the Lod police station for questioning. (ANI/TPS)

