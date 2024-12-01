Sharjah Calligraphy Forum draws 30,000 visitors

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): The 11th edition of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, under the theme "Numerals" wrapped up yesterday following a two-month celebration dedicated to Arabic calligraphy, drawing 30,000 visitors from around the world.

The forum, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department of the Sharjah Department of Culture and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, took place from October 2 to November 30 at various locations throughout the emirate.

This year's edition achieved a remarkable milestone, attracting more than 30,000 visitors from around the world. The event highlighted over 600 artworks created by 260 artists from diverse countries and included 94 activities such as exhibitions, workshops, lectures, and seminars, in partnership with more than 30 institutions in Sharjah.

The forum brought together local, regional, and international delegations, reinforcing Sharjah's position as a global centre for cultural and artistic exchange.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, the Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture and head of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, stated that the event is in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. This vision aims to elevate Arabic calligraphy as a genuine Islamic art form and an important aspect of historical heritage.

"Thanks to the ongoing support of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Arabic calligraphy has once again flashing its artistic brightness. The 11th edition of the forum solidified its legacy by showcasing a variety of artistic viewpoints," stated Al Qaseer.

The forum's varied schedule included 30 exhibits, 94 activities, and 611 pieces of art, including traditional calligraphy, murals, and and installations. 57 seminars and visual presentations that all showcased different calligraphy styles and methods.

Four lectures on recent advancements in Arabic calligraphy and a significant international symposium titled "Arabic Calligraphy - Methods and Schools," hosted in the House of Wisdom, comprised the forum's theoretical component. 86 people attended the event as well, including lecturers, calligraphers, media professionals, and workshop supervisors.

The "Reviving Scripts" exhibition, which included 67 original works by five artists committed to conserving old scripts, was one noteworthy highlight.

The forum honoured several artists for their important contributions to the art of Arabic calligraphy.

The Sharjah Calligraphy Forum continues to elevate the status of Arabic calligraphy, blending heritage with contemporary artistry, and ensuring its enduring presence on the global cultural stage. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor