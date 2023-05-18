Sharjah Crown Prince forms new board of Ittihad Kalba Football Club Company

Sharjah [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, has issued Administrative Decision No. (2) of 2023, establishing the Board of Directors for Ittihad Kalba Football Club Company.

According to the decision, the Board of Directors will be chaired by Mohammed Obaid Al Yamahi, with the following members, Ahmed Abdullah Mohammed Al Lagai Al Naqbi, Ahmed Mohammed Hasan Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ahmed Mohammed Saeed bin Awash Al Yamahi, Humaid Khalfan Saeed Rashid Al Kindi, Khalfan Juma Mohammed Belhaj Almarashdeh, and Adel Rashid Dahi Mubarak Al Zaabi.

In their first meeting, the board will allocate administrative positions among its members and elect a vice president through consensus or secret ballot.

The membership term will be four years, with the possibility of renewal for subsequent periods. The board will continue its duties until a new board is formed or the current one is renewed. (ANI/WAM)

