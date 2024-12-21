Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the city of Carthage in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, recently hosted the launch of the ninth edition of the Kairouan Festival for Arabic Poetry.

This event, organised by the Department of Culture in Sharjah in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in Tunisia, spans three days and features a vibrant participation of Tunisian poets, intellectuals, and critics, alongside fellow artists from Libya and Algeria.

The opening ceremony took place at the House of Wisdom in Carthage, attended by several notable figures including Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Khaled Kashir, Director-General of the National Library and representative of the Tunisian Minister of Cultural Affairs, Amina Srarfi, was also present. Hala Al Wartani, Director of the House of Wisdom, along with a gathering of writers, academics, and poetry enthusiasts, enriched the event, which was covered by local and Arab media.

The ceremony kicked off with the unveiling of an exhibition that featured a variety of publications from the Department of Culture in Sharjah along with the House of Poetry in Kairouan. Among the showcased works were the Sharjah Cultural Magazine, Al Rafid Magazine, Al Qawafi Magazine, and Al Masrah Magazine, as well as a selection of poetry publications by Tunisian poets.

The festival activities began with a speech by Mohammed Al Qaseer, who stated, "Kairouan brings us together today for the poetic word. This meeting reflects the ongoing cultural initiatives of Sharjah and highlights the strong relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Tunisian Republic."

Al Qaseer congratulated the House of Poetry on reaching its tenth year, and expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs for its fruitful cooperation in making the House of Poetry festivals and activities in Kairouan a success.

Khaled Al-Kasher presented the speech on behalf of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. He stated, "As time progresses, the tradition of poetry remains intact, reminiscent of the Mu'allaqat and the regular convening of the 'Ukaziyat. We acknowledge His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for supporting the preservation of a long-standing cultural practice in the Arab world. In Kairouan, the structure of poetic verses has been established through precise rhythmic patterns. The Arab nation is committed to maintaining its foundational means of expression, which continues to hold significance despite the rise of modern communication technologies."

Al-Kashir highlighted the importance of the festival, stating, "The consistent organisation of this event as planned reflects the commitment of the Department of Culture in Sharjah and the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in Tunisia to promote poetry and elevate its status. It also functions as a way to strengthen cultural connections through poetic creativity, which conveys diverse feelings and emotions."

The Director of the House of Poetry in Kairouan, Jamila Al Majri, gave a speech in which she began by expressing her deepest gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, "the founder of houses of poetry in the Arab world."

She emphasised the achievements of recent years, noting that the House has welcomed over 1,000 poets. She also mentioned that the House publishes a booklet featuring the initial works of budding members of the Poetry Club, provides instruction in prosody, and prints poetry collections through the Department of Culture.

Continuing the tradition of the House of Poetry in Kairouan during each festival session, the poetry readings showcased the talents of poets from various Arab countries.

The audience viewed a videotape that captured the key moments of the House of Poetry in Kairouan throughout the current year. The footage highlighted the annual achievements of the House for 2024, showcasing a vibrant array of activities including evenings filled with seminars, engaging dialogue sessions, and artistic performances. This presentation allowed the audience to gain insight into the ongoing daily efforts that keep the House bustling both inside and outside its walls throughout the year. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor