Sharjah Institute for Heritage participates in Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) is actively participating in the 33rd session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, showcasing over 800 titles covering various aspects of cultural heritage.

Abdulaziz Al Musallam, SIH's Chairman, highlighted that this extensive collection aligns with their cultural vision, aiming to offer valuable scientific titles that adhere to academic standards and contribute to enriching cultural awareness.

Al Musallam emphasised the Institute's commitment to enriching the cultural scene and the Arab library with diverse titles in culture, history, anthropology, and more.

This participation marks the Institute's second appearance at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, aiming to make a qualitative addition to the event by presenting a variety of enriching titles.

The Institute's participation includes a diverse cultural programme featuring lectures, seminars, heritage workshops, and book signings, providing an engaging experience for attendees of all ages. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor