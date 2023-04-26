Sharjah Police Chief chairs 4th permanent supreme command committee meeting

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], April 26 (/WAM): Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police (SP), chaired the 4th Permanent Supreme Command Committee meeting for 2023 in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and members of the Permanent Supreme Committee.

The meeting discussed several security issues related to enhancing the quality of life and security in Sharjah, including a report on security surveillance systems for protecting private facilities from theft.

The meeting also revealed the highlights of the first quarter's work of the committee and some proposed developments for Sharjah Police sports teams, their participation in specialised tournaments, and strategic indicators for the previous year. (/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor