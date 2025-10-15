Sharjah, UNESCO revive Beirut Grand Theatre

Sharjah [UAE], October 15 (ANI/WAM): The UNESCO witnessed on Tuesday the signing ceremony of the agreement to rehabilitate Beirut Grand Theatre between the Government of Sharjah and UNESCO, in continuation of the patronage and support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for cultural institutions in the Arab world.

The signing ceremony was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO; Hind Darwish, Ambassador of Lebanon to UNESCO; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture; George Kreidi, Director of the UNESCO Office in Beirut; and a number of diplomatic missions, officials, and Arab intellectuals.

During the signing ceremony, Al Owais highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation between countries and international organisations and its positive impact on societies.

He noted that signing the agreement reinforces this constructive approach toward a life enriched with culture and the arts, a path consistently pursued by the UAE's wise leadership through numerous cultural initiatives at both the Arab and global levels.

Al Owais emphasised that this occasion is merely a continuation of the patronage and support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in establishing numerous cultural, artistic, and educational centres around the world, in a noble endeavour to provide humanity with knowledge and culture.

Ramirez commended the ongoing efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting UNESCO in numerous cultural projects, noting that Sharjah's contribution to the rehabilitation of the Grand Theatre of Beirut in Lebanon confirms the emirate's pioneering role in supporting cultural work.

He also praised the fruitful cooperation between UNESCO and the Government of Sharjah, noting that this partnership represents an effective model for protecting the world's cultural heritage and preserving historical monuments that form part of human memory.

The Ambassador of Lebanon to UNESCO noted that the contributions of the Ruler of Sharjah are evident and appreciated, emphasising that donations to support the rehabilitation of the Beirut Theatre will contribute to strengthening the artistic and cultural movement in Lebanon.

She added, "Sharjah has a prominent role in the renaissance of the Arab cultural movement through a series of ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at supporting creativity and creative individuals, and consolidating the status of culture and the arts as a pillar of life. Today, Sharjah is knocking on the doors of the world with its noble cultural action, which seeks to promote a humanitarian and civilisational discourse worldwide."

The Ruler of Sharjah has allocated financial support for the rehabilitation of the Beirut Grand Theatre as part of the international campaign launched by UNESCO to restore the theatre's historic building in the Lebanese capital.

Al Owais attended the ceremony announcing the Emirate of Sharjah's contribution to the recent rehabilitation of the Beirut Grand Theatre in the Lebanese capital.

Designed by Youssef Aftimos and built by Jacques Tabet (a poet and theatre enthusiast) during the 1920s, the building opened in 1929 and has hosted international theatrical productions over the years. (ANI/WAM)

